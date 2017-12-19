Police searching for tractor trailer driver in fatal Queens hit-and-run

MASPETH, Queens — The NYPD is searching for the driver of a tractor trailer that fatally struck a bicyclist in Queens near the Long Island Expressway Monday morning.

Hugo Ramirez, a 23-year-old from Queens, was riding his bike on 54th Avenue and turning onto 48th Street when he was struck by a tractor trailer making a right turn at the intersection, police said.

The tractor trailer kept driving, according to police.

Ramirez was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officials said he suffered severe head and body trauma.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).