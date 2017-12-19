Operation Santa spreads Christmas cheer to families all over the country

If you’ve ever mailed a letter to Santa Claus, there’s a good chance that it ended up at the James A. Farley Post Office on 34th street in Manhattan.

Why there and not the North Pole?

Let’s just say Santa relies on the help of many elves in New York to read and reply to letters on his behalf!

Back in the early 1900s, New York postal workers began discovering mail addressed to the North Pole. They took it upon themselves to write back to the children as Santa Claus himself!

By the 1940s, the post office began recruiting volunteers to help as the mail started piling up – kicking Operation Santa into high gear!

Now, Operation Santa is in its 105th year and is the largest letter adoption program in the country — spreading Christmas cheer to families all over the country and inspiring other charitable organizations around the city to get in on the act.

Organizations like New York Cares, Macy’s and the New York Daily News all help handle Santa’s mail.

In fact, many letters are still sent to the News Building on East 42nd street where the Daily News headquarters used to be.

Today, it’s now home to New York’s Very Own PIX11. Though the Daily News moved out of the building in 1995, volunteer elves here at PIX11 still read Santa’s mail and lend a helping hand to all the families in need.

The work of Kris Kringle is no small job, so thank you to all of his helpers in the city who keep the magic alive each and every Christmas!

Video produced by: Heath Benfield