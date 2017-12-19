NJ choir teacher charged with sexually assaulting middle school student for 3 years

PORT REPUBLIC, NJ — A New Jersey choir teacher allegedly sexually assaulted a male student, police said.

Brian McSee, 53, was the victim’s 7th and 8th grade choir teacher at Port Republic Elementary School, New Jersey State Police said. He allegedly sexually assaulted the victim twice a week for the past three years.

McSee also served as choir director at the victim’s parish, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, police officials said. He was arrested on Dec. 13.

Police charged him with aggravated sexual assault, official misconduct, criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child. He was lodged in Atlantic County Jail pending a mandatory court appearance.

If anyone has any information regarding inappropriate behavior or interactions with Brian McSee, please contact the Tuckerton Station Detective Bureau at 609-296-5807.