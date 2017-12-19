Man with multiple gunshot wounds found in vehicle outside Queens park dies: police

SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens — A man with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest found sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle outside a park in Queens died Tuesday, according to police.

Police responded to a 911 call of a man shot in a vehicle on 125th Street, between 94th and 95th avenues, around 3:20 a.m., NYPD officials said. He was found across the street from a playground at Phil “Scooter” Rizzuto Park.

The man, identified by police as Dail Ramessar, 21, was unconscious and unresponsive, and sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, police said. Ramessar lived next door to where to shooting took place.

EMS responded and transported Ramessar to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

