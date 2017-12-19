Man shot and killed outside Times Square bar: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIMES SQAURE, Manhattan — A 27-year-old man has died after he was shot in the head in front of a bar in Times Square Tuesday morning, the NYPD said.

The victim suffered a single gunshot wound during a fight with another man outside of Tonic Bar on Seventh Avenue between West 48th and West 49th streets just before 4 a.m., police said.

The shooting occurred after the bar's last call and there were several other people in the vicinity, including the victim's girlfriend and a witness who tried to help the victim, a source told PIX11.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police said the suspected shooter fled north on Seventh Avenue and is currently on the loose. He was last seen wearing a black skull cap and a black jacket.