Fort Greene store clerk shot during dispute over lottery tickets

It wasn't his lucky day.

After arguing with a customer over lottery tickets, a Fort Greene store clerk was shot in the foot Tuesday afternoon.

But as it turns out the victim knew his shooter.

“This is not the first time," said Mohammad Islam, who owns the Fulton Deli and Convenience store. "A couple times [the shooter] come into the store and he was playing the lottery and he didn’t want to pay the money.”

Islam says this time around the clerk asked for the money upfront. When he did, the man argued and shot the clerk in the foot.

The entire incident was captured on the stores surveillance cameras.

Police say the shooter stole $2,000 before he took off on foot.

People in the neighborhood were shocked that someone could be so brazen in broad daylight.

“This is New York City, so anything can happen, even in this neighborhood. But his is a rarity, a shooting,” said Mary-Alice Bailey.

The victim, whose first name is Antonio, has worked in the store for three years. Islam says his family lives overseas.

He was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

While Islam is confident they’ll catch the shooter, in the meantime he’s worried about going back to work.

“Maybe he come back because the guy is a very bad guy.”

Police are searching for that shooter. If you have any information you can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.