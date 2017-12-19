Family mourns father of 3 fatally shot outside Times Square bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — Family and friends are mourning the lost of 30-year-old Perseus Salichs, father of three, who was fatally shot outside a bar in Times Square on Tuesday.

“We don’t believe it," said Julio Rodriguez, Salichs' uncle. "It’s a dream. We’re waiting to wake up from this dream."

Police say Salichs was standing outside Tonic just before 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, attending a holiday party at the bar, when a dispute with an unidentified suspect ended with Salichs being fatally shot.

Police say Salichs may have know the suspect.

Eyewitnesses, one of whom did not want to be identified, said there wasn’t much they could do for Salichs.

William Moriarty, who works in the Times Square area said he was shocked to learn of the active murder investigation, a rarity in heavily secured Times Square.

“It makes no sense. It’s just a tragedy. My heart goes out to the family that just lost their family members,” Moriarty said.

Salichs’ uncle, Julio Rodriguez, said the family is devastated.

Speaking from their home on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, Rodriguez told PIX11 News that Salichs’ three children still did not know about what happened to their father.

“I just say – whoever did this, give yourself up. Be caught,” Rodriguez said.

“He has a 12-year-old, a 5-year-old, and a 3-year-old. Three girls. How we gonna explain when they come home, and they say where is my father? It’s going to be very hard,” Rodriguez said.

Police said the suspected shooter fled north on Seventh Avenue and is currently on the loose. He was last seen wearing a black skull cap and a black jacket. Officials assure the public the shooting does not appear to be random.