Dreaming of a New York white Christmas? Latest forecast offers hope

NEW YORK — Christmas Day is looking to be wet, but dreams of the first white Christmas in New York since 2009 hinge of when cold air arrives.

Many of the days leading up to the holiday will be unseasonably warm, with cold air pushing our way by Christmas. The big question is whether it arrives in time to turn the predicted rain into snow.

Right now, forecasters are calling for an all-rain event, but there is growing disagreement among the major forecast computer models about whether we will get a shot at snow on Christmas Day.

The global model is predicting snow, possibly Monday afternoon through about midnight, with up to 4 inches north and west of New York City and about half an inch of snow in the five boroughs. The Canadian model also shows a chance of snow through the evening on Christmas Day.

But the European model says that won’t happen, predicting all rain because of the unseasonably warm temperatures and the timing of the cold front.

Whatever happens, the day after Christmas will have an appropriate chill in the air.

The technical definition of a white Christmas is having at least an inch of snow on the ground on Dec. 25, regardless of whether it fell on that day. By that measure, the five boroughs have enjoyed just 12 white Christmases since 1870.

The last time it snowed on Christmas in New York City was in 2009. That storm dumped 2 inches on Central Park, where the odds of having a white Christmas are about 10 percent.

PIX11 News’ Joe Punday and meteorologist Byron Miranda contributed to this report.