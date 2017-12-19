Cop killer sentenced in murder of NYPD Detective Brian Moore

QUEENS, N.Y. — A convicted cop killer is being sentenced on Tuesday in the murder of Detective Brian Moore, who was gunned down in 2015 when he and his partner tried to stop the shooter on suspicion that he was carrying a handgun.

Demetrius Blackwell, 37, had pleaded not guilty but was convicted by a jury last month on all counts, including murder.

During a three-week trial, prosecutors called Blackwell “remorseless” and said he was more concerned about who won the Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao bout as Moore lay dying at a hospital.

“He’s remorseless and just doesn’t give a damn,” Queens Assistant District Attorney Dan Saunders said at the time.

The 25-year-old officer, who was posthumously promoted to detective, and his partner were in street clothes in an unmarked car when they attempted to stop Blackwell.

Authorities say Blackwell opened fire, striking Moore in the head. Moore died two days later.

The defense argued that Blackwell has severe mental health issues and was not in control of his actions.

“Mr. Blackwell has seizures and psychosis mixtures that shows he was not responsible,” his attorney David Bart argued. “He acted badly, wrongly and stupidly, but it was not intent to kill,” he added.

Saunders countered, saying there was “no loss of self-control.”

“Officer Brian Moore was killed because he was a police officer,” Saunders said.