Child sends NYPD hand-written note apologizing for 911 call

MANHATTAN — ’Tis the season for forgiveness — and that goes for police, too.
The NYPD on Tuesday extended their own message of forgiveness to a child after receiving a hand-written letter apologizing for a 911 call.
The child, Braden, wrote police:
Dear Police Department
I’m sorry for calling 911 and saying ‘I’m the robber”.
I promise I will not do it again and I will not lie.
The NYPD’s 19th Precinct let Braden know he is forgiven for “ turning yourself in for a crime you didn’t commit.”
They also encouraged Braden to call 911 again, if a real emergencies occures.
40.783060 -73.971249