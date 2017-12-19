Click here for a holiday treat, every day from PIX11

Child sends NYPD hand-written note apologizing for 911 call

Posted 12:33 PM, December 19, 2017, by

MANHATTAN — ’Tis the season for forgiveness — and that goes for police, too.

The NYPD on Tuesday extended their own message of forgiveness to a child after receiving a hand-written letter apologizing for a 911 call.

The child, Braden, wrote police:

Dear Police Department
I’m sorry for calling 911 and saying ‘I’m the robber”.
I promise I will not do it again and I will not lie.

The NYPD’s 19th Precinct let Braden know he is forgiven for “ turning yourself in for a crime you didn’t commit.”

They also encouraged Braden to call 911 again, if a real emergencies occures.