Child sends NYPD hand-written note apologizing for 911 call

MANHATTAN — ’Tis the season for forgiveness — and that goes for police, too.

The NYPD on Tuesday extended their own message of forgiveness to a child after receiving a hand-written letter apologizing for a 911 call.

The child, Braden, wrote police:

Dear Police Department

I’m sorry for calling 911 and saying ‘I’m the robber”.

I promise I will not do it again and I will not lie.

The NYPD’s 19th Precinct let Braden know he is forgiven for “ turning yourself in for a crime you didn’t commit.”

They also encouraged Braden to call 911 again, if a real emergencies occures.

Dear Braden, We forgive you for turning yourself in for a crime you didn’t commit. Just remember you are always encouraged to call 911 if you want our help, but try to limit it to emergencies only. Love, The NYPD-19th Precinct pic.twitter.com/FLBQIOqSHr — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) December 19, 2017