WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A bicyclist died Tuesday after losing control and being run over by a tractor-trailer, police said.

The bicyclist and tractor-trailer were traveling eastbound at Graham and Metropolitan avenues around 11:50 a.m., according to police.

That’s when police say the cicylist lost control and fell under the truck’s wheels.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver remained on scene.