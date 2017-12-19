7 trains face delays, changes due to track condition at Grand Central: MTA

QUEENS — Commuters faced delays and service changes on the 7 train during the Tuesday morning rush-hour due to a track condition at Grand Central, according to the MTA.

Changes as of 7:15 a.m. included:

Some 34 St-bound 7 Subway trains end at 74 St-Broadway or Queensboro Plaza

There is no 7 express train service in both directions

Main St-bound 7 Subway trains are running on the 34 St-bound tracks between Grand Central-42 St and 34 St-Hudson Yards

As an alternative, customers were advised to take E, F, M, N, Q, R or W trains, or M34 buses, which are making nearby station stops.

Train service resumed by 7:30 a.m., but delays continued, according to the MTA.

The changes were due to a track condition at Grand Central, the MTA said. Crews are on site working to fix the issue.

The MTA alerted customers to trains ending at Queensboro Plaza around 7 a.m., but customers reported the issue started as early as 5:40 a.m.