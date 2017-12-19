52-year-old man killed in Queens fire

ST. ALBANS, Queens — A 52-year-old man was killed in a Queens fire Tuesday night.

Flames broke out just after 7 p.m. and was under control within the hour, an FDNY spokesperson said.

The man’s body was found inside the building after the fire had been extinguished, officials said. He was the only one inside the home at the time of the fire. His identity has not yet been released.

It’s not clear what caused the fire. Fire marshals and the NYPD are both investigating.

Several people have been killed in New York City fires this week. A mother and three of her children died in a Brooklyn fire.