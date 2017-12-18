Wishing everyone a happy and healthy Hanukkah

Hanukkah is the eight-day Jewish festival of lights.

The holiday commemorates how a small group of Jews in ancient Jerusalem defeated the Syrian army and reclaimed the Holy Temple. When the Jews tried to light the temple’s menorah, there was only enough oil for one night. But miraculously, it lasted for eight.

In 2017, Hanukkah began at sunset on Tuesday, Dec. 12 and will end come to an end on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

The eighth, and final Hanukkah candle will be lit the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 19.

