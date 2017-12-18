Week before Christmas sees unusual warm-up in tri-state area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A major weather change is in the forecast ahead of Christmas.

Freezing temperatures and multiple snowstorms hit the tri-state area during the fall season, but winter could start off with near record heat.

Monday began with rain — an indicator of the warming temperatures, as precipitation last week took the form of snow.

Rain will taper off in the morning, making way for clearer skies and much warmer weather.

Highs last week topped off in the 30s, but Monday should hit 47 degrees in the city.

Tuesday is expected to reach 53 degrees, with a low of 38, and Wednesday will be slightly cooler with a high of 43, and low of 28.

Thursday, the first official day of winter, is coincidentally the coldest of the week and only day near normal for this time of year with a high of 38 degrees.

Temperatures again pick up after that, however.

Friday will shoot up to a high of 51 degrees, and Saturday will creep much closer to record heat territory, with a high of 60 degrees.

It’s too early to know if the tri-state area will experience a white Christmas, but Christmas Eve is forecast to have a high of 45 degrees — much warmer than is necessary to turn rain into snow.