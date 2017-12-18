Stolen New Jersey State Police SUV with uniforms, weapons inside used in crime spree

NEW JERSEY — A stolen New Jersey State Police SUV was used in several crimes over the weekend.

The SUV was stolen from a trooper’s home in North Brunswick sometime Saturday evening or early Sunday morning, officials said. He noticed it was missing around 9:40 a.m. Sunday and called to report the theft.

The trooper’s car, which had several uniforms and weapons inside, had already been used for several crimes by that point.

A truck driver was stopped by the suspect on the New Jersey Turnpike in South Brunswick around 6:50 a.m. The suspect stole cash from the driver.

After that, the suspect fueled up the stolen Chevrolet Tahoe in Colonia and left without paying, police officials said. The suspect stopped a cab at the Woodbridge Center Mall 10 minutes later and stole cash from the driver.

The troop car was recovered late Sunday morning in New Brunswick, but the weapons and uniforms were no longer inside.

Anyone concerned or suspicious about the validity of an officer’s identification should call 9-1-1 to report the information and seek confirmation of the officer’s credentials.