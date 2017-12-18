Queens man lures 16-year-old girl from Australia over Facebook to ‘satisfy his own sordid desires’

JAMAICA, Queens — A Queens man lured a 16-year-old girl from Australia to have sex with her.

Sean Price, 39, developed a relationship with the girl on Facebook and convinced her to fly to the U.S., prosecutors said. He engaged in a weeks-long sexual relationship with her after she’d arrived.

“Price lured a teenage girl across the globe to satisfy his own sordid desires, taking advantage of her youth and preying on her vulnerability,” stated Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent-in-Charge Angel Melendez.

His relationship with the teen started in fall of 2016. By January 2017 they were messaging each other daily on Facebook.

Their chat history shows Price knew the girl was 16. He discussed obtaining a fake passport for her and impersonating her father to help her travel internationally.

“So you coming to papa,” Price wrote to her.

He wired the teen money for a plane ticket, officials said. Price met her in Los Angeles and they drove to his home in Jamaica.

Law enforcement found the teen four weeks later and returned the girl to her family in Australia.

Price was convicted on charges of interstate and foreign enticement to engage in sexual activity, interstate and foreign transportation of a minor to engage in sexual activity, a Mann Act violation and attempted sexual exploitation of a child.

“The jury has held defendant Sean Price accountable for his predatory conduct,” Acting United States Attorney Bridget Rohde.

He faces up to life in prison during sentencing.