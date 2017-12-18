Parents try to sell their children in exchange for money or drugs: Sheriff’s department

LANCASTER, CA — Parents allegedly tried to sell their children for money or drugs, officials said.

Police responded to a possible child abuse call in Lancaster, California on Dec. 14 and arrested Vincente Calogero, the 38-year-old father, and Sarah Nilson, the 32-year-old mother of the children.

They are being held in lieu of $100,000 bail. Police charges Calogero and Nilson with felony child endangerment, child neglect and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Their two sons are in the custody of Department of Children and Family Services personnel.