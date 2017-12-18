NJ man allegedly sexually assaults 13-year-old

BERGENFIELD, NJ — A Bergenfield man allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old.

Police received information that Deangelo Gonzalez had inappropriate sexual contact with a 13-year-old victim on Aug. 18, officials said. Officers arrested him on Dec. 15 and charged him with aggravated sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated criminal sexual contact.

Gonzalez was detained at the Bergen County Jail. He first appeared in court on Dec. 16 and was remanded to jail pending a detention hearing.

Both Gonzalez and his alleged victim are from Bergenfield.