NJ Governor-elect doesn’t want to ‘lose our great sense of humor’ over Christie beachgate photo

TRENTON, N.J. - Governor-elect Phil Murphy reacted to Governor Christie’s criticism of him for posing with a cardboard cutout of the governor on Monday.

"Let's not lose our sense of humor here in the great state of New Jersey,” Murphy told reporters.

Murphy held the cutout up for a photo at a gala to benefit New Jersey Working Families Alliance, a group critical of Christie.

The cutout was a blown up image of Christie on the beach this summer during a government shutdown, which prevented the public from visiting state parks and beaches. Christie told a newspaper that Murphy’s photo sent the wrong message after his office welcomed Murphy’s transition team with open arms.

PIX11 caught up with Murphy right after he nominated Tahesha Way of Wayne, New Jersey as secretary of state. Murphy has now made three cabinet nominations, including Lt. Gov.-elect Sheila Oliver to head the Department of Community Affairs and Gurbir Grewal to the post of Attorney General.

Christie also reportedly criticized Murphy on the pace in which he is filling top positions. Murphy told the press today he could only take several questions because he is working on making other cabinet announcements soon.