New York trooper hit by vehicle while helping disabled motorist, undergoing surgery

BRENTWOOD, NY — A New York State Police trooper was hit by a vehicle Monday afternoon as he helped a disabled motorist.

Trooper Joseph J. Gallagher, 35, was out of his car helping someone on the Long Island Expressway around 2:30 p.m. when he was hit, officials said. The driver who hit him stopped at the scene. Investigators do not believe the crash was criminal. No charges have been filed against the driver.

Gallagher was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and was operated on, police officials said. He’s out of surgery and listed in serious condition at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore.

Trooper Gallagher has been a member of the State Police since 2014.