Meet the hero cops who detained the subway terror suspect

Posted 1:39 PM, December 18, 2017, by , Updated at 01:40PM, December 18, 2017

NEWARK, N.J. — Four Port Authority Police Department Officers — Jack Collins, Anthony Manfredini, Sean Gallagher and Drew Preston — have been hailed as heroes for detaining the man who set off a bomb in Manhattan last week.

