Local entrepreneur enjoys the sweet taste of success

Jersey City, N.J. — George Kuan was tired of not being able to find the most sinfully delicious and natural cookie, so he created his own.
And so Bang Cookies was born. The giant-sized soft-baked cookies are available in 9 different flavors which are delicately crisp on the outside and moist and chewy on the inside.
All of the ingredients are 100% organic and made with only grass-fed butter from pasture-raised cows.
After building a loyal following online and at local farmer’s markets, George recently opened his first retail and manufacturing location on Summit Avenue in Jersey City.
