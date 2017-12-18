Local entrepreneur enjoys the sweet taste of success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jersey City, N.J. — George Kuan was tired of not being able to find the most sinfully delicious and natural cookie, so he created his own.

And so Bang Cookies was born. The giant-sized soft-baked cookies are available in 9 different flavors which are delicately crisp on the outside and moist and chewy on the inside.

All of the ingredients are 100% organic and made with only grass-fed butter from pasture-raised cows.

After building a loyal following online and at local farmer’s markets, George recently opened his first retail and manufacturing location on Summit Avenue in Jersey City.

For pricing and shipping information: www.bangcookies.com