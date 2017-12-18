× Grandmother kills baby by putting opioid in sippy cup, gets 20 years

PICKENS, SC — A South Carolina woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing her grandson by putting OxyContin in his sippy cup, according to the solicitor’s office.

WSPA reports that 46-year-old Angela Denise Brewer was convicted of homicide by child abuse last week.

Deputies arrived at the home on Oct. 17, 2014, to find a family member performing CPR on the unresponsive 14-month-old boy.

The child was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Results from forensic testing during the autopsy found the toddler had a lethal dose of OxyContin in his system.

Investigators say OxyContin was found in a sippy cup provided to the child by his grandmother, Brewer, who was the boy’s caregiver the day he died.