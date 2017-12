Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHELSEA, Manhattan — A construction worker died after a metal object fell onto his head in Chelsea on Monday, police said.

Police were called to 61 9th Avenue around 8:39 a.m. and, upon arrival, found a man with head trauma laying on the ground unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS took the man, 34, to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the man was wearing a helmet when he was struck by the object.