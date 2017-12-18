Car hits pedestrians on highway; 1 man killed, another hurt

LOWER TOWNSHIP, N.J. — One man was killed and another was critically injured when they were struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a highway in southern New Jersey.

The men were struck Saturday night on Route 9 in Lower Township. Authorities say the pair had been standing on a median, waiting to cross the southbound lanes of the highway, when they stepped into the path of a vehicle.

Both men were flown to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead a short time later. The other suffered undisclosed injuries and was listed in critical condition.

The names of the two men have not been released.

No charges have been filed in the accident, which remains under investigation.