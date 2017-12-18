Axe-throwing range opens in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOWANUS, Brooklyn — Axe throwing is a hot new trend that’s gaining popularity across the country. The first venue for the sport in New York City just opened on Degraw Street in Brooklyn.

“We’re really glad Kick Axe is the first in New York and we’re going to bring axe throwing to another level," said Daniel Velasco, an “axpert” at newly opened Kick Axe. "It helps everyone get off all their aggression of the week just by chucking axes at a board."

Inside, it has the look and feel of a comfortable lumberjack lodge. There are plaid, comfy couches and bearskin rugs.

Velasco says when it comes to axe throwing, it’s a level playing field and it’s not about how strong you are.

“We’ve got kids as young as 7 coming in here to throw. The main thing I always stress is that it’s not about power and strength - it’s about form and momentum. So as long as you've got your form correct, one quick lob will stick the axe,” said Velasco.

The concept is simple – aim for the bullseye, throw a one and a half pound axe at the wooden target.

People who do it say they get quite the rush.

“It’s a little nerve-racking at first because it’s an axe, but once you let it go, it feels pretty good to hit the bullseye,” said Jack Pendergast.

Pendergast was there with co-workers from Transfix, a transportation logistic startup company. Their offices are in Manhattan but the group made the trip to Brooklyn for an evening of axe throwing and bonding amongst colleagues.

Axe throwing has been a competitive sport in Canada where there’s even a National Axe Throwing Federation. In recent years, axe throwing has grown in popularity in the United States.

At Kick Axe, it’s $28 per person for a 60 minute experience or $35 for 75 minutes. You can bring friends or throw against strangers. You must be age 7 and up to participate.

There are only two requirements. First, you must wear closed-toe comfortable shoes and second, wear a comfortable shirt that gives you a full range of motion.

By the way, if you own an axe you cannot bring it, you must use one that Kick Axe provides.