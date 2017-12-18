67-year-old man fights off armed robbers with kitchen knife and pizza cutter: police

WEST HEMPSTEAD, Long Island — A 67-year-old man fought off armed robbers with a kitchen knife and pizza cutter in West Hempstead Monday, police said.

Two unidentified men entered a 7-Eleven store at 310 Hempstead Avenue and threatened the man, a store employee, with a black handgun around 2:04 a.m., according to police.

The store employee reportedly attempted to fight one of the men with a kitchen knife and a pizza cutter. They left the store, entered a nearby Sedan at 238 Lindberg Street and fled south, officials said.

Both men are believed to be 20-30 years old and were last seen wearing dark colored face masks, a gray hooded sweatshirts, dark jeans and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling The Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous.