Two men slashed in lower Manhattan subway station: police

LOWER MANHATTAN, NY. — Police are on the hunt for a man who slashed two other men in the subway In lower Manhattan on a crowded Sunday afternoon, frightening tourists.

“I saw the guys running up the steps and one was holding his head because he was bleeding,” Sharon Havard, an eyewitness told PIX11. “The other guy was holding his neck because he was bleeding and then one guy was running down the street trying to catch the guy,” she added.

These tourists from Texas saw the aftermath, seconds after police say two men were slashed by a third man in the subway at Maiden Lane and Broadway.

The blood was clearly visible hours after the 5 p.m. attack on both the turnstile and the floor of the uptown four and five platform near the Maiden Lane exit.

The tourists describe the victims as being in their 20s and looking like construction workers.

“The person was a black gentleman, like my wife said, he looked like construction worker and then we went down into the subway and saw the blood,” Randy Havard, the husband of the eyewitness told PIX11.

Police believe the three men knew one another and aren’t sure if the fight began on the subway train or on the platform. Police also don’t know if a razor blade or knife was used in the attack.

Seeing crime scene investigators and lots of crime tape made some subway riders a little apprehensive.

“I ride the subway every day and this is scary,” subway rider Daniel Prelipshan told PIX11.

Police say the two victims are not cooperating. Police are looking at surveillance videotape from inside the subway platform and turnstile to see if they can get a good description of the attacker.