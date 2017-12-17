Sen. Schumer urges TSA to bring suicide bomb detecting technology to NYC transit hubs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan — Senator Chuck Schumer urged the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to bring technology that helps detect suicide vests or other strapped-to-the-body explosive devices to New York City at a press conference on Sunday, less than a week after the attempted terror attack in the subway station at Port Authority on Dec. 11.

"We all know, especially in light of the events of the last week, that ISIS and terrorists are looking for ways to hurt us," Schumer said.

The devices passively examine everyone as they enter a subway terminal, similiar to a bomb sniffing dog. The senator would like to have them installed at the city's busiest transit hubs, like subways, train stations, and the airports as soon as possible.

However, the final product is not ready and requires more testing. The TSA just began testing the technology in Los Angeles this week. Schumer called on the TSA to begin formally testing in New York City and urged the federal government to expedite delivering the devices to law enforcement and transit agencies.

He questioned why the effort is taking so long. The TSA has been studying the technology since 2004.

“The TSA has shown too lax an attitude,” he said. “The technology must be tested, it must be perfected. I’m also urging it be tested right here in New York, the most crowded subway system in the country, and the one that’s most likely to be a target.”

Akayed Ullah, who had pledged allegiance to ISIS, is accused of detonating a pipe bomb that was strapped to himself. This technology is designed to detect such devices before they detonate.

"It's only a matter of time before ISIS tries again," the senator said.