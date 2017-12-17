One dead, two injured in Brooklyn collision: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — An 89-year-old woman is dead and two others are injured following a car collision in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn Sunday.

Police said the collision occurred at 11th Avenue and 81st Street at about 2:44 p.m. A 2009 Kia was traveling east on 81 Street when it struck a 2013 Toyota Camry. The second car then struck another vehicle parked at the intersection, a 2012 Toyota according to police.

EMS transported the 89-year-old woman to Lutheran Medical Center in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. She has been identified as Helen Malinowski from Brooklyn.

Two other females, ages 42 and 79, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Malinowski was reportedly a passenger in a livery car. The driver of that car has been arrested for driving with a suspended license but was not at fault for the crash, according to police.

Correction: Police had told PIX11 on Sunday that the collision may have involved an Uber car. On Monday afternoon, Uber confirmed that the collision did not occur during an Uber trip and the driver is not affiliated with the app.