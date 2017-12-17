NJ State Police car stolen with guns, uniforms inside; stolen materials possibly used in armed robbery

NEW JERSEY — An unmarked New Jersey State Police SUV was stolen with uniforms and two weapons inside sometime Saturday evening or early Sunday morning in the North Brunswick area, police officials said.

The troop car was recovered late Sunday morning in New Brunswick. The weapons and uniforms were no longer in the Chevrolet Tahoe.

Investigators believe they may have been using during at least one armed robbery in Middlesex County Sunday morning.

No arrests have been made.

Troopers asked that anyone suspicious about “the validity of an officer’s identification” call 911 and ask for credentials.