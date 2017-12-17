Long Island man allegedly shoves woman into wall, cuts her with switchblade

HEWLETT, NY — A 35-year-old Long Island man allegedly shoved a woman against a wall during a heated argument and cut her with a switchblade, police officials said.
Anthony Moscati allegedly held a switchblade to the 39-year-old woman’s neck, Nassau County police said. Her head was injured when he shoved her into a wall.
The woman raised her hands to defend herself, police said. Her fingers were cut by the Moscati’s knife.
Officers responded to a 911 call from the victim and arrested Moscati. He was taken to a hospital for a psychological evaluation.
Moscati was charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.
