Brooklyn man convicted in 2016 death of teen shot while babysitting

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn man is facing up to 25 years in prison in connection with the 2016 shooting death of a teenage girl while she was babysitting her 3-year-old cousin.

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office said Taariq Stephens was found guilty of manslaughter Friday.

Prosecutors accused him of shooting Shemel Mercurius in May 2016 with a submachine rifle, inside an apartment where she was babysitting her cousin. The teen was shot multiple times as she stood in her home’s doorway. The child was not hurt, but police said the cousin was found crying and covered in blood.

She died at a hospital after being found with multiple gunshot wounds, but she was able to identify her killer to police before dying. Mercurius had moved here from Guyana for a better life.

Stephens is scheduled to be sentenced January 16.

PIX11 News contributed to this report.