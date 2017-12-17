Bronx man stabbed to death in front of his home

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx — A 28-year-old man was fatally stabbed in front of his Bronx home Sunday night, police said.

John Sabater was found with a stab wound to the abdomen around 8 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. He was laying on the floor in front of Castle Hill Houses, where he lives.

He was rushed to Jacobi hospital by emergency medical services, but he did not survive the stabbing injury.

No arrests have been made. Police did not immediately share information on the suspect.

The stabbing was one of several fatal incidents around New York City on Saturday. A 32-year-old man was also shot in the head in Brooklyn. No arrests have been made in that case either.