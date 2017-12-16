New Jersey man gunned down in front of his UWS bar: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A New Jersey man was fatally shot outside of a bar he co-owned in the Upper West Side on Saturday, police said.

Damian Ramirez, 48, from New Milford, New Jersey was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso outside Manhattan Brew & Vine on West 109th Street and Columbus Avenue at about 1:38 a.m. He was taken to Saint Luke's Hospital and pronounced dead.

On Saturday night, less than 24 hours after Ramirez was killed, members of the community gathered in front of the bar to pay homage to him. He is remembered as a beloved business man, friend, and father.