New Jersey man found fatally shot in Manhattan: police

UPPER WEST SIDE — Police are investigating the death of a man who was fatally shot in the Upper West Side early Saturday.

Officers responded to a call about an assault along West 109 Street and Columbus Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived, cops found 48-year-old Damian Ramirez of New Jersey with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made.

