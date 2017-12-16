Multiple injured after ski lift malfunctions in Tussey Mountain resort

BOALSBURG, Pa. — At least 20 people were injured and skiers were stranded after a chairlift malfunctioned at Tussey Mountain resort in Pennsylvania Saturday morning.

About five chairs slid backwards and slammed into each other, pinning skiers against each other. The ski lift was unable to move, forcing emergency crews to lower people with ropes, Eastern Dutchess County Fire and Rescue said.

Several people were transported in ambulances, The Centre Daily Times reports.

Tussey Mountain initially tweeted out that they were having difficulties with the chairlift, but they were working on it, using the hashtag “sorry” at the end of the tweet.

Shortly after, the account was criticized for their tweet, with people upset with their initial statement, leading them to issue an apology.

“At the time the office was notified of a lift malfunction and when this original tweet was made, we were under the impression it was solely a lift issue and there were no injuries. We apologize to anyone who was offended by our hashtag.”

Everyone has safely been taken off the lift. No serious injuries reported. Police officer I chatted with said how well the ski patrol handled the situation. pic.twitter.com/QfvaP4Keew — Abby Drey (@ADreyPhotos) December 16, 2017

