MTA sells old pieces as a selection of ‘memorabilia and collectibles’

With Christmas a little more than a week away, and if you’re still looking for that perfect gift for the person who already has everything, the MTA may be able to help.

The transit agency has old trash cans, beat up bus seats and subway signs that probably have some stories to tell all up for sale.

As they say one agency’s trash, is another person’s treasure. The MTA said these items are unique and authentic collectibles that are useful in both the home and office.

The agency has these kinds of sales every month on their collectibles website. Through Monday, there's a special sale for the holidays.

However, these items don’t come cheap.

A trashcan costs $300.

Two bus seats will set you back $500.

How about $650 for a worn out 11-foot-long subway bench?

An MTA ad is calling the bench an “iconic part of the subway experience” that makes a perfect gift for someone who loves the subway.

They even have ideas on the website for how to display the items.

If you’re looking for a gift for PIX 11’s Greg Mocker, you’re ready to go.