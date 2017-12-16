Man found fatally shot inside his car in Queens: police

JAMAICA, Queens —A man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the neck inside his parked car in the Jamaica section of Queens on Saturday, police said.

At about 4:35 a.m., cops found the man inside a 2015 Mercedes Benz in front of his residence at 104-21 207th Street. EMS responded and pronounced him dead on the scene.

He has been identified as 39-year-old Mohale Ralekhetho.

There was another man, 33, in the vehicle who was not injured.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).