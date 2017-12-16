Icy roads expected as higher temperatures melt snow

NEW YORK — Those traveling on the roads can expect icy spots on some roads and streets following Friday’s snowfall.

Snow blanketed New York City and Long Island Friday with a rush-hour storm amid below-freezing temperatures, sparking warnings of a treacherous evening commute and marking the third time in less than a week that the tri-state has had an accumulating snow storm.

Temperatures dropped into the 20s as snowfall tapered off by 9 p.m.

Sanitation crews were on call in the Tri-state area as they removed snow as quickly as possible when the heavy snow started to accumulate.

About 1 to 3 inches was reported in the area.

As temperatures slightly warm up, we may expect slippery, slick roads.