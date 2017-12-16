How to enjoy the holidays in style

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are dos and don'ts when it comes to getting festive this holiday season.

Celebrity stylist and author of "Change Your Clothes, Change Your Life" George Brescia joined PIX11's Ojinika Obiekwe in the studio to show you how to celebrate the holidays in style.

Model 1

Gunmetal jumpsuit - $138 at Lulus.com

Black tuxedo jacket - $51 at Lulus.com

Black heel - $38 at vicicollection.com

Black clutch - $34 at Lulus.com

Silver rhinestone earrings - $38 at rjgraziano.com

Strands by Closet Gold - $109 at ClosetGold.com

Model 2

Distressed jeans - $98 at tesorocollective.com

Velvet Moto jacket - $88 at tesorocollective.com

Black and white top - $45 at Zara.com

Rhinestone pumps - $109 at Lulus.com

Black rhinestone earrings - $55 at rjgraziano.com

Black clutch - vicicollection.com

Model 3

Gold sequin skirt - $46 at vicicollection.com

White lace shirt - $48 at vicicollection.com

Gold heels - $37 at Lulus.com

Gold and rhinestone bracelet and earrings - $68, $38 at rjgraziano.com

Gold clutch - $31 at Lulus.com

Model 4

Velvet green blazer - $500 at bonobos.com

Dress shirt - $98 at bonobos.com

Jeans - $128 at bonobos.com

Necktie - $85 at bonobos.com

Dress Belt - $98 at bonobos.com