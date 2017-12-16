JFK Ferry fire controlled at Staten Island Terminal

STATEN ISLAND — Crews put out a fire that erupted on the John F. Kennedy Ferry at the Staten Island Ferry Terminal Saturday morning.

Reports of the fire came shortly after 9 a.m. at the Ferry Terminal in St. George. Officials said the fire started at the machine room of the JFK Ferry, and was quickly controlled.

The boat was not in the water and was on the dry dock for repairs.

No injuries were reported.

The John F. Kennedy ferry, built in 1965, is the last remaining active Kennedy-class ferry. The ferry was named after the 35th President of the United States.

The ferry is planned to be retired in 2020, along with two others, and will replaced with three ferries likely to be heavily influenced by the Kennedy boat.