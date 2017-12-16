Click here for a holiday treat, every day from PIX11

Assistant Scoutmaster arrested for sending sexually explicit texts with young boy: police

Posted 10:52 AM, December 16, 2017, by , Updated at 10:51AM, December 16, 2017

HAZLET, New Jersey — An assistant Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts of America was arrested after he allegedly exchanged sexually explicit messages with a young boy.

Joseph Palermo was arrested after he allegedly exchanged sexually explicit texts with a young boy. (Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office)

25-year-old Joseph Palermo was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

He appeared in Monmouth County court and was released. The conditions of his release include no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 years old, and he is not allowed to have contact with the victim and is required to report to pretrial services in person once every other week and via telephone every other week.

Palermo faces three to five years in prison if found guilty.