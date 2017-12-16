8 injured in Brooklyn apartment fire, 2 children in critical condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — A residential high-rise fire in Brooklyn injured eight people Saturday, including two children in critical condition, officials said.

The fast-moving fire broke out on the first floor of the 16-story Marlboro Houses building on 2250 West 11th Street at about 2:51 p.m.

Eight were injured, including four children between the ages of 1 and 9. Two of the children were transferred to a nearby hospital in critical condition and the other two are in serious condition. The other four injuries are not life threatening.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.