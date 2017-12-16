20-year-old charged for firing BB gun at drivers: police

WESTBURY, L.I. — A 20-year-old was arrested after for criminal possession of a gun Friday afternoon on Long Island.

Hakiem Francis was driving on the eastbound Northern State Parkway when he allegedly fired BB gun shots and other motorists, police said. Officials say the incident started while Francis was still in the New York City area, but it was not immediately released as to where exactly he began to open fire.

Police were able to track Francis and his car, parked in his driveway and arrested him.

The BB gun and a loaded gun were found in the car.

He faces charges, including criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.