﻿Hero cops in subway terror attack speak out: ‘We’re just happy to serve’

The suspect in the Dec. 11 Port Authority terror attack, Akayed Ullah, was quickly seized by four Port Authority Police Department officers: Officers Jack Collins, Anthony Manfredini, Sean Gallagher and Drew Preston. They are being hailed as heroes, but remain humble.

"We're doing what every cop does when they go to work honestly, we just happened to be there. We did our job," Collins said.

PIX11's James Ford caught up with the officers at a toy giveaway in Newark Saturday. These officers point out that cops do a lot of different things in their lives, and this is one of them.

"We're just happy to be serving the community," Preston said.

A split second after the explosion last Monday, Manfredini, a former U.S. Marine bomb technician, ran toward where everyone else was running away.

"[It's] pretty much training to recognize stuff," he said.

The modest Manfredini removed the pipe bomb from the bomber's body, ensuring it remained an attempted bombing. He called for backup and right away, the other three officers swooped in. They cuffed the suspect so he couldn't reach his phone, which could have been a detonator. It's bravery that President Donald Trump singled out. The men are thankful for it, but for so much more as well.

Three of the four are former military. Collins is a former lawyer, who joined the Port Authority PD a year and a half before the 9/11 terror attack.

"I'm glad nobody died on Monday," he said.