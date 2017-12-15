Rush-hour storm could drop 1 to 3 inches of snow on NYC

NEW YORK — Snow will blanket New York City and Long Island Friday with a rush-hour storm amid below-freezing temperatures, sparking warnings of a treacherous evening commute and marking the third time in less than a week that the tri-state has had an accumulating snow storm.

An expanded winter weather advisory now covers all five boroughs and most of Long Island from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service. The advisory lasts until 1 a.m. Saturday for Eastern Long Island and southeastern Connecticut.

Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 20s and snow is expected to “blossom rapidly” this afternoon into the early evening, the agency said. It should taper off betwen 7 and 9 p.m. in New York City and about midnight on the east end of Long Island.

12 PM Friday:

The Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded further northwest, check out the updated advisory graphic for the latest details! pic.twitter.com/wuvdNlmmI9 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) December 15, 2017

Earlier forecasts called for a dusting to a coat of snow, but by midday Friday, the system looked to be more like an impactful storm.

Snowfall totals for New York City and Long Island will range from 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible, and about 1 to 2 inches for inland locales.

A travel advisory has been issued for New York City ahead of the rush-hour storm.

“We are expecting snow that can cause slippery road conditions during this evening’s rush,” NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito said. “Take it slowly during the evening commute home and allow for extra travel time.”

Snow showers won’t stick around for Saturday, but the clouds will. Expect a windy day, with gusts up to 30 mph, and temperatures rebounding into the 30s. But on Saturday night, the wind chill values will drop into the 20s. Temperatures on Sunday are forecast to rise above freezing and near 40 degrees.