YONKERS, N.Y. — A man was killed in a shooting that involved an FBI agent and a police officers in Yonkers on Friday, according to the FBI.

The shooting happened while the FBI New York agent and a Yonkers Police Department officer were “conducting law enforcement activity,” the FBI said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died. No one else was hurt and there is “no threat to public safety,” the FBI said.

No additional details were immediately released.