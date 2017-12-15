NJ elementary school closed after students, staff and firefighter are sickened on 2 different days

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. — An elementary in Elmwood Park is closed Friday after students, staffers and a firefighter fell ill in two different incidents that prompted the school to be evacuated on two different days this week, according to reports.

Three students, a custodian and firefighter were hospitalized after the chemical glycol was found to be leaking from a heating unit at Gantner Avenue School Wednesday, northjersey.com reports.

Two of the students fainted around 1:30 p.m. and a third complained of nausea, Elmwood Park Police Department Chief Michael Foligno told the news site. Gantner Elementary was evacuated around 2 p.m.

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning was inspected and repaired Wednesday night, and the school was reopened Thursday, according to Superintendent of Schools Anthony Grieco.

However, six staff members became sick for unknown reasons on Thursday, prompting the school to again be evacuated, according to Grieco.

No students were sent home sick Thursday, according to Grieco and police officials.

Bergen County Hazmat crew, Office of Emergency Management officials, police and fire crews responded to the school, and have deemed it safe, Grieco said.

“Out of an abundance of caution and to be proactive,” the school was closed Friday, Grieco said.

Additional tests are being performed to “ensure the safety of our students and staff,” he added.